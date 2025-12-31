Wrexham AFC Academy plans advance

Alec Doyle, Local democracy reporter

An application has been submitted for work to get underway on Wrexham AFC’s new academy, following the granting of planning approval earlier this year,

The engineering application sets out a series of upgrades to Darland High School’s sports facilities, where the Academy is based.

The proposals include the refurbishment of the existing full-size main pitch, which will continue to be used by the school and shared with the Academy.

In addition, plans have been submitted for five new pitches designed to accommodate a range of formats, including another full 11-a-side playing surface.

In the December newsletter to parents, Darland High School headteacher Joanne Lee said: “The New Year promises even more exciting developments.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wrexham AFC Academy to our site. This powerful partnership will provide our students with unique opportunities, and we are eager to see how this collaboration grows and benefits our school community.”

If approved by Wrexham Council, the new academy pitches – part of Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s continuing development of the club’s infrastructure – will also include dedicated areas for goalkeeper training and specific positional training.

All the playing surfaces will be engineered to professional-grade and a new drainage system and pipework will be installed to end the historic flooding issues on the site.

The system will funnel water to two swales – or storage ponds – located in the north west corner of the site with controlled release of water into the natural water course and local drainage system. Pumps will be temporarily installed on site to clear water while this work is carried out.

There will also be an irrigation system installed to maintain the condition of the pitches in the drier months.

The works – coupled with the installation of permeable walkways and drop-off areas, shipping containers for storage and fencing and hedgerows – will create a facility rated Category Three by the English Football League (EFL).

The EFL rates club academies operating full youth systems from under 9s to professional in three tiers, Category One being the highest.

A fourth tier is reserved for academies working with late developers.