Wrexham AFC announces new minority investor

Wrexham AFC has secured a new minority investment from Apollo Sports Capital, in a deal the club says will support its long-term ambition of reaching the Premier League and accelerate redevelopment work at the STōK Cae Ras.

Co-chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have confirmed that Apollo Sports Capital, an affiliate of global asset manager Apollo, will join as a strategic partner.

As part of the multi-faceted agreement, Apollo Sports Capital will provide financing for the redevelopment of the STōK Cae Ras, including the construction of the long-awaited Kop Stand.

The project forms part of the larger Wrexham Gateway regeneration scheme, which aims to improve transport links, boost the local economy and create a landmark venue for supporters and visitors.

In a joint statement, the co-chairmen said: “From day one, we wanted to build a sustainable future for Wrexham Association Football Club – and to do it with a little heart and humour. The dream has always been to take this club to the Premier League while staying true to the town. Growth like that takes world-class partners who share our vision and ambition, and Apollo absolutely does.

“We have known Al Tylis, the CEO of Apollo Sports Capital, for many years and are thrilled to now have ASC join the Wrexham family as we take the next step forward together.”

Apollo Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager of ASC, Lee Solomon, said the firm was “thrilled” to be supporting the club. “Wrexham is on an incredible journey,” he said. “This is a multi-faceted investment where Apollo Sports Capital can provide long-term, patient capital to help Wrexham reach its goals and contribute to the ongoing revitalisation of the facilities and local economy.”

The new deal follows a separate minority investment in 2024 by the Allyn Family Office and comes after a landmark season in which Wrexham secured a third consecutive promotion, earning a place in the EFL Championship for the current season.