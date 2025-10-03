Wrexham and Birmingham share ‘Hollywood Derby’ honours following draw

Phil Blanche, PA

Wrexham and Birmingham shared the ‘Hollywood Derby’ honours with a 1-1 Championship draw at a blustery SToK Cae Ras.

A rare George Dobson goal – only the midfielder’s second in 51 league appearances for Wrexham – gave the Red Dragons a 13th-minute lead that Phil Parkinson’s team had chances to build on.

But Birmingham captured a point due to their quickfire start to the second half, Patrick Roberts sliding home Jay Stansfield’s measured pass just 25 seconds after play had resumed.

So Wrexham are still waiting to end their 43-year wait for a home win in the second tier of English football, having drawn three and lost two of their five league games on Welsh soil.

Birmingham remain 11th in the table, two points above Wrexham, who climb one place to 14th before the rest of the weekend action.

This rivalry was forged in League One last season – Birmingham were crowned champions and Wrexham finished runners-up – and across the Atlantic thanks to their respective celebrity owners and the global interest in the two clubs.

Wrexham’s co-owners and Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac have overseen three promotions since joining this red corner of North Wales in 2021.

NFL legend Tom Brady is part of the Birmingham ownership group that has restored pride in the Blues. No wonder the fixture has been christened the ‘Hollywood Derby’.

Birmingham owner Tom Wagner was present to see if the visitors could put a stop to a dismal run of four defeats in six games that had yielded only one win.

Chris Davies’ side made a confident start yet conceded as soon as Wrexham produced a head of steam.

Ryan Longman cut in from the left to deliver a shot deflected over by the head of Marc Leonard and Ben Sheaf almost profited from a well-rehearsed routine at the resulting corner.

Birmingham buckled immediately though as Max Cleworth helped on another Josh Windass corner and Dobson, standing in front of goalkeeper James Beadle, stooped to conquer with a well-placed header.

Wrexham should have doubled their lead when Leonard played a blind pass straight to Lewis O’Brien and Beadle came to Birmingham’s rescue.

The visitors tested Arthur Okonkwo for the first time as Leonard’s free-kick took a deflection off Issa Kabore and the Wrexham goalkeeper scrambled across his line.

Okonowo also reacted well to push aside Demarai Gray’s drive from 20 yards after the forward’s smart footwork had left home defenders trailing.

Dobson forced Beadle into another save but Birmingham – who had the final chance of the first period when Gray lifted the ball over crossbar – equalised with the first of the second as Roberts finished unerringly.

There were few chances in an edgy second period, but Birmingham substitute Kyogo Furuhashi had a late effort ruled out for offside.