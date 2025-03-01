Wrexham and Bolton play out goalless draw in League One promotion battle

Promotion-chasing sides Wrexham and Bolton had to share the spoils in a goalless draw at the Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham missed the chance to draw level on points with second-placed Wycombe while a point strengthened Bolton’s play-off push.

The first real opportunity came just before the 25th minute when Ryan Longman whipped in a cross which Sam Smith rose highest for but his header went over.

Wrexham had the ball in the back of the net minutes later. Eoghan O’Connell beat Luke Southwood but the referee signalled for a foul in the build-up.

Jordi Osei-Tutu went on a darting run into the box just before half-time and his effort rattled the crossbar.

Just after the break, Szabolcs Schon looked to have broken the deadlock from a corner for Bolton but it was ruled out for offside.

Longman then found Tom O’Connor in the danger area on the hour mark but he fired over from six yards out.

Osei-Tutu slid in Carlos Mendes-Gomes with just over 10 minutes remaining only for his close-range effort to fly over the bar.

Late on, Jack Marriott glanced a header over the bar and then Bolton went close minutes later, with Arthur Okonkwo brilliantly saving Aaron Collins’ driven shot to secure Wrexham a point.

