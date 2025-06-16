Wrexham announce signing of Ryan Hardie from Plymouth for undisclosed fee
Wrexham have announced the signing of striker Ryan Hardie from Plymouth for an undisclosed fee.
Hardie, who has signed a contract until the end of the 2027-28 season, is the first player to join the club since their promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.
The 28-year-old scored 74 goals in a five-year spell at Home Park but could not prevent Argyle’s relegation to League One.
Experience
Hardie told his new club’s official website: “The last couple of seasons, it’s been good getting experience in the EFL Championship and it’s experience I can lean on now.
“I’ve enjoyed playing there, and I’ve managed to score a few goals, so hopefully that can continue this season.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.