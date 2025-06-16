Wrexham announce signing of Ryan Hardie from Plymouth for undisclosed fee

Wrexham have announced the signing of striker Ryan Hardie from Plymouth for an undisclosed fee.

Hardie, who has signed a contract until the end of the 2027-28 season, is the first player to join the club since their promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

The 28-year-old scored 74 goals in a five-year spell at Home Park but could not prevent Argyle’s relegation to League One.

Experience

Hardie told his new club’s official website: “The last couple of seasons, it’s been good getting experience in the EFL Championship and it’s experience I can lean on now.

“I’ve enjoyed playing there, and I’ve managed to score a few goals, so hopefully that can continue this season.”

