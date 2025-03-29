Wrexham beat Exeter to maintain promotion hopes

Wrexham’s quest for promotion to the Championship continued with a routine 2-0 win at Exeter.

Wrexham started well with a Ryan Longman cross falling for Ollie Rathbone and his shot appeared to hit the back of a team-mate.

Little really happened until the 23rd minute when Wrexham went in front. Rathbone tried his luck from distance and the ball took a huge deflection off an Exeter defender and into the net, leaving goalkeeper Joe Whitworth stranded.

Exeter fought back with Joel Colwill and Alex Hartridge seeing shots blocked, but that was as good as it got for Gary Caldwell’s side, who were poor in the final third.

The Welsh side were always in control of proceedings and, just before the hour mark, Wrexham were awarded a penalty when Jack McMillan tripped Jay Rodriguez in the box.

Former England international Rodriguez dusted himself down before smashing the ball into the middle of the goal.

Substitute Steven Fletcher almost made it 3-0 but fired straight at Whitworth, and he then headed over the bar as the Red Dragons created all the chances.

