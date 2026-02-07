Wrexham beaten at home by play-off rivals Millwall

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Millwall consolidated their place in the top five of the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-0 win at play-off rivals Wrexham.

Max Cleworth’s own goal from a Femi Azeez cross after 59 minutes gifted the Lions a fortunate lead.

They did not manage a single attempt on goal until five minutes from time when substitute Josh Coburn smashed home the second.

Wrexham co-owner and Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds was in attendance at the SToK Cae Ras in the hope of seeing the Welsh club boost their play-off credentials.

Millwall stay fifth but are now within a point of third place, while Wrexham remain sixth and in the play-off spots on goal difference – six points adrift of the Lions.

Both sides were high on confidence having identical records with only defeat in their previous eight league games.

Wrexham had made three signings – Bailey Cadamarteri, Davis Keillor-Dunn and Zak Vyner – just before the transfer deadline on Monday.

But only Keillor-Dunn made the bench after joining from Barnsley to begin a second spell at Wrexham.

Barry Bannan made his full Championship debut for Millwall, with the veteran midfielder having scored in a 2-2 draw here for Sheffield Wednesday in August.

Wrexham were first to threaten with Kieffer Moore sending a back flick straight at Lions goalkeeper Max Crocombe, while Camiel Neghli headed over at the other end.

Issa Kabore was a lively outlet throughout the first half, providing width and danger down Wrexham’s right flank.

The Burkina Faso wing-back, on loan from Manchester City, tried his luck from 25 yards with a fierce effort which Crocombe palmed away.

Ollie Rathbone failed to hit the target from a similar distance and the early promise began to fade as both defences established command.

Neghli was wasteful when Kabore was almost caught out by Tristan Crama’s cross, and a skied shot from Azeez summed up the poor first-half fare.

Wrexham raised the tempo after the break and Callum Doyle stung Crocombe’s palms from distance.

Moments later George Dobson won possession for Lewis O’Brien to slip through Moore, but Crocombe was off his line quickly to avert the danger.

Millwall had offered little in attack but took the lead when Cleworth was unable to get out of the way of Azeez’s ball across the face of goal.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson responded with a triple substitution as Keillor-Dunn, Josh Windass and Sam Smith were sent on to rescue the situation.

It became a far more open affair with Dom Hyam heading over for Wrexham and Coburn just failing to convert from the outstanding Azeez.

Smith snatched at two chances in the final 10 minutes and it proved costly, as Wrexham hopes were totally extinguished when Azeez set up Coburn for an emphatic finish.