Phil Blanche, Press Association

Wrexham are unbeaten in four games and remain 14th, five points from the play-off positions after a 1-1 draw at Bristol City.

The Red Dragons have now drawn seven of their 17 league games this season.

Boss Phil Parkinson said: “It was a very good first half, I was really pleased with the way we played. What we set out to do we executed really well.

“The second half in the first 10 minutes we made a lot of mistakes.

“We just needed to get through that period and come out the other side unscathed.

“They got the goal and we’ve got to look at ourselves in that moment.

“We needed a bit more composure, better decision-making and good game management, which we’d done in the first period.

“We clawed our way back and nearly went on to win it, but we’ll take a point and four points from two games after winning at Lincoln on Saturday.”

Michael Skubala welcomed Bristol City’s “green shoots” as the Robins ended their losing run with a 1-1 home draw against Wrexham.

Skubala was under intense scrutiny after five defeats in seven games had dropped City to 18th place in the Sky Bet Championship.

When Joe Worrall fired Wrexham into a seventh-minute lead, Robins fans told Skubala he was “getting sacked in the morning”.

But Cameron Pring levelled with his first goal for nearly three years at the start of the second half, and City were perhaps unfortunate not to take three points in the end.

“I really liked us second half,” said Skubala, who took over at City after leading Lincoln into the Championship last season.

“We looked more like the team I want it to be. To go 1-0 down so early was tough.

“You could see the lads were edgy, but we showed good character to come back against a good team.

“The way I want to play you have to be brave, and people forget we are still a new group working together.

“I’ve been in this situation many times before and at the back end of the season been very successful.

“I can see green shoots today I really liked. It’s not a win but some really pleasing things in there.”

City climbed two places to 16th and Skubala felt Wrexham substitute Danny Imray should have been dismissed in stoppage time for felling Scott Twine.

Home fans wanted a penalty, but the City boss felt the incident happened just outside the box.

Skubala said: “It’s a foul, it’s a push in the back, it’s blatant. Scott’s in and, for me, it’s a sending off. That would have been a huge moment in the game.

“It’s frustrating, but I don’t want to overshadow what has been a good performance in the second half.”