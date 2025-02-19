Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson disappointed in manner of defeat to Orient

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson expressed his disappointment with the 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient.

He said: “I thought first-half was decent, we got a goal and we had other chances to score, but again, the ball wouldn’t quite drop for us in and around the box.

“The first goal we conceded we are disappointed with because we gave (Charlie) Kelman time in the box and we know he’s a fox in the box.

“Second half we never played with the composure we needed to play with to win the game.

“The goal obviously gave them a lift and we were too hurried in possession. We didn’t get any control or play like we normally do.

“We never really got to grips with them second half and credit to them and their speed of their pressing and the energy they got when they scored and the subs they made.

“Towards the end we nearly got back in it, there was scrambles in the box and one of their lads made an unbelievable header to stop (Steven) Fletcher scoring.”

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens was proud of his side’s “heart and desire” after they secured an away win over play-off rivals Wrexham.

Orient extended their unbeaten away run to 11 games and remain sixth as a result, while the loss for the hosts now sees them five points off the automatic spots.

Wrexham found the breakthrough through Ollie Rathbone in the 15th minute, but Charlie Kelman levelled for the visitors on the half-hour mark.

Four minutes into the second-half, the visitors turned the game on its head, with Jamie Donley converting from inside the box. Darren Pratley was shown a second yellow just before the end, but Orient managed to see out the win.

“We started the game really well,” said Wellens. “Against these if you allow the ball to be one side and you allow them to switch it to their eight and get it to their wing-back, especially down the right because he’s dangerous.

“We kind of controlled lots of little bits in the first half but without testing them until 25 minutes gone.

“Second half, I thought we deserved the win; they score loads of late goals and have done it for two to three years.

“What we showed is quality, it was two great finishes and then the desire from several people at the end to put their bodies on the line and block shots.

“Football is about being tactically OK, having talent, speed, technique and all of that.

“But sometimes you need heart, desire and grit and the last 10 minutes, we were really good at that.

“They went for it and chucked everything at us and credit to them for that, but when they do it, you have to stand up.”

