Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson expresses frustration after Millwall loss

Phil Blanche, PA

It was a day to forget for Wrexham dnd their manager Phil Parkinson.

His side’s miserable day in front of watching co-owner and Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds was further soured by injuries to Matty James and Liberato Cacace.

Parkinson said James’ injury “doesn’t look good” and the Wrexham boss expressed frustration over missed chances with the score at 1-0 and penalty appeals for handball being rejected.

Parkinson said: “They defended well, that’s why they are in the top six.

“We made mistakes and that cost us, two moments out of absolutely nothing and we’ve lost the game.

“We had chances and I don’t think the scoreline is a fair reflection of the game, we’ve been masters of our own downfall.

“There are defining moments in football matches and they didn’t go our way.

“But there is everything to play for. It never feels like that when you’ve lost, but when we wake up tomorrow we’ll realise we’re in a strong position.”

Millwall boss Alex Neil hailed an “important win” at Wrexham and believes the his side’s ability to succeed in “crunch games” makes them serious Championship promotion contenders.

Play-off hopefuls Wrexham failed to score at home for the first time this season as a Max Cleworth own goal and late Josh Coburn strike earned Millwall an impressive victory in North Wales.

Millwall stay fifth but are now within a point of third spot, while sixth-placed Wrexham remain in the final play-off position – six points adrift of the Lions.

Neil said: “It was an important win, tight game, both teams had their moments.

“It was always going to be a game where we had to defend well. I thought it was the perfect away performance.

“Every fan base thinks that when we get to the crunch, we don’t do it. Well, today was a crunch game for both teams and we came out on top.

“We’ve done that in a lot of crunch games this season but, as we know, the more you get to the tail end of the season, the bigger these games are.”

Neil took charge halfway through last term and Millwall finished just two places and two points from the play-off places.

“We’ve been in the top six for most of the season and we know what we’ve got in the building,” Neil said of Millwall’s play-off ambitions.

“There’s a lot of hard games to be played and it doesn’t mean we’re going to do it (reach the play-offs).

“But we’ve shown a level of consistency, the second half of last season and certainly this season at this point, to merit people discussing us to fight for the top six. Definitely.”