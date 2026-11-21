Press Association Sport Staff

Wrexham made it three games without defeat with their first win on the road since beating Millwall at the start of September.

Manager Phil Parkinson said of his side’s 1-0 win at Lincoln: “As any win, it’s a huge one.

“We stood strong as a team. There was a group understanding of what was required.

“I spoke to the lads on Monday about the importance about getting our away form back on track.

“You can never guarantee a result, but the performance and the determination of the group…the supporters could see that.

“When the moment came, Thommo took it brilliant. But the defending is as important as that goal.

“I think we’re targeting performances on a weekly basis. Each game is different and you need different qualities every game.

“Each win is so hard. It was great to celebrate with our supporters at the end. The players are pleased with that one.

“The lads who have got the shirts at the moment are putting in a great shift. We’ve had injury problems before, we’ve pieced teams together at a lot of levels. It’s about being in a good position when those players come back.

“We’ve got good heart and good leadership in this team.”

Error

Lincoln joint head coach Tom Shaw refused to blame Deji Elerewe after his error led to his side’s 1-0 defeat to Wrexham.

Elerewe lost possession and George Thomason made the Imps pay as he slotted home the winner eight minutes from time at Sincil Bank.

And speaking after his side’s fourth straight defeat, Shaw said: “It’s a very disappointing outcome.

“I thought we went toe-to-toe with Wrexham on the whole.

“The result has been decided by an error. It will be big learning for us as a group.

“We were trying to force the game, try to find a way to win it and unfortunately we’ve come away with zero points.

“The feel leading up to the goal, we got a bit too comfortable with the ball. A few passes went a little bit off script. We were perhaps irresponsible at times.

“But the people, the players, the group involved will learn really quickly that you can’t indulge at any moment at this level and we got punished.

Flow

“Our performance as a whole was competitive enough. We were just starting to tip a nothing game, but unfortunately it’s a really tough lesson for us all to learn.

“We looked physically good, but we just didn’t quite connect around the penalty area.

“The game was there for us if we really wanted, but when we got that flow we made a big mistake and that sums it up.”

There was not much to separate the two sides with keepers George Wickens and Anthony Patterson largely untroubled throughout the contest.

But Thomason came up trumps with the decisive strike when the opportunity presented itself to win the game for the Red Dragons.