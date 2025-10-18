Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson insists performance at Stoke warranted at least a draw

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson thinks his team’s performance warranted at least a share of the spoils in their 1-0 loss at Stoke City.

“We had some great moments, but obviously we didn’t take them,” he said.

“And with the goal we conceded, I think if you freeze frame it when Sorba Thomas has got the ball in that position, and you say three seconds later the ball was in the back of the net, you probably wouldn’t have believed it.

“We should have dealt with it.

“I felt at half-time, that if we kept playing the same way that more opportunities would come, but I felt we didn’t show enough consistency in our quality to make it in that second period.”

“I don’t think it (the second-half performance) came from a bad place…but I felt it was a game we should have got something out of.”

Defeat for Wrexham sees them remain in 18th and on a four-match winless run, having drawn their previous three games 1-1.

Stoke manager Mark Robins meanwhile insisted Sorba Thomas got the “just reward” for his performance after the Wales international scored the only goal of the game to earn an important Championship win.

Thomas settled the contest in the 36th minute when his cross from the left found its way into the net, taking his goal tally for the season to four since signing from Huddersfield in the summer.

Victory ended Stoke’s run of four league games without a win and moved them up to third in the league table.

And Robins felt Thomas was well worthy of being the matchwinner.

“The goal probably typified the game because it was a bit scruffy at times, but we don’t care, Sorba won’t care,” he said.

“I think it’s just reward for his performance again. I’m really pleased with the three points.”

Wrexham had a great chance to take the lead in the 21st minute, when Stoke goalkeeper Viktor Johansson got down low to push away Issa Kabore’s drilled shot before Ryan Longman hit the rebound into the side netting with the goal gaping.

“Giving up that chance in the first half, where they missed it, it makes you feel a little bit relieved that they didn’t take that because it was gilt edged – an open goal really, but they missed,” Robins added.

“So that was a let off and I thought we were good value for a win.

“I think that you’re playing against a side that’s obviously got a lot of momentum behind them, a lot of support and some good players.

“They’re managed well. Phil (Parkinson) has done incredibly well with the promotions he’s had and continues to do well. So they’re a tough team to play against. They’ve got some really good players.”