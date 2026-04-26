Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson: It’s still all to play for

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson saw his side go down to a 3-1 defeat at Coventry and then declared the play-offs are still in their hands.

Parkinson said: “After 45 games we’re in the mix and it’s in our hands going into the last week of the season.

“We knew goal difference was important and we had to make sure we stayed positive above Hull with that, whilst wanting to win the game.

“The third goal is an unfair reflection on the game, but we’re still ahead of Hull on goal difference.

“It’s all to play for and we’ve got an opportunity next week to get over the line.”

Wrexham – who had quickly cancelled out Brandon Thomas-Asante’s first-half opener through Ollie Rathbone – head in to the final game of the campaign occupying the last play-off place on goal difference ahead of Hull.

Derby are a point further back with their goal difference superior by five over Wrexham. The three sides all finish with home games.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard said Coventry must stay a “special place” after the Sky Blues celebrated Sky Bet Championship title glory with a party after victory over Wrexham.

Lampard’s side had already wrapped up the title in midweek and over 31,000 were at the CBS Arena on Sunday as Coventry clinched a win to damage Wrexham’s play-off hopes.

“It felt like a family day for the players and staff and for the fans to enjoy without the stresses of trying to go up or becoming title winners,” Lampard said after late goals from Victor Torp and Ephron Mason-Clark secured Coventry’s 27th league win of the season.

“It needs to remain a special place because it’s been an incredibly supported club in the city, the tradition and history.

“There wasn’t that feeling when I came in – and I know Mark (Robins) had done incredible work as a manager here – because of a lack of confidence and connection at the club.

“But we built that in the second half of last season to where it’s a serious football club in this league, and you have to do that if you haven’t been a Premier League team recently to go up. To be 12 points clear is amazing.”

Lampard appreciates the “landscape” at Coventry will change next season due to the demands of the Premier League and the probability the Sky Blues squad will be reshaped.

But for now, the former Chelsea and England midfielder is focused on what winning the Championship title means for Coventry and where it ranks in his own celebrated career.

“It compares with every trophy I’ve lifted, they’re all amazing. The first one at Bolton (for Chelsea) in terms of the League. The Champions League is extra special because of the stage that it is.

“I can’t put it down in any way because it’s a collective effort and I know the hard work that has gone in to it.”