Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson praises second-half performance in Watford loss

Wrexham suffered their first away league defeat of the calendar year losing 3-1 at Watford, with Dragons’ boss Phil Parkinson believing it could have been an altogether different result.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson believed his side had the edge after the interval in a 3-1 loss at Watford.

“In the second half we’ve pinned them in,” he said. “We didn’t get counter-attacked on, obviously we opened the team up towards the end.

“We had all the play in the second period and they’re cramping up over the pitch, and it’s credit to the lads they came back into it because Watford are a good side.

“I thought we were brilliant in the second half, but the ball didn’t drop for us. To get that second goal, I felt it was coming.

“We had really good control, in the first half we were patchy and we were making technical errors. That was eradicated from our game after the break.”

Watford head coach Ed Still believes his side proved they are quick learners after their home win.

Goals from Marc Bola and Edo Kayembe did the damage for the Vicarage Road outfit and although Max Cleworth pulled a goal back for the hosts, Edoardo Bove netted his first Watford goal in stoppage time.

It was the first away defeat of 2026 for Wrexham, who remain in the play-offs, while the hosts kept their own top-six hopes alive.

After their loss at Stoke and drawing at relegated Sheffield Wednesday, Still felt his side responded well to their previous poor results.

He said: “Delighted with the result, delighted with the performance because to have turned around and only picked up a point in the last two games is probably not fair.

“To have a quick turnaround since the Stoke game and to see how the team and the players have taken on board those lessons and then to put that performance in this evening, that’s the big positive.

“I’ve said from the start, it’s a work in progress. There’s definite room for improvement.

“We did the simple things well, we didn’t get trapped like we were at Stoke. We just kept finding the free player.

“Bove’s goal was a brilliant touch, he deserves it. He’s going to keep growing and get better.”

Watford took the lead after 18 minutes following a break from their own area, with Giorgi Chakvetadze running from his own half before backheeling to Bola who struck past Arthur Okonkwo.

The second home goal of the evening in the 37th minute saw Neston Irankunda break down the right to find Kayembe in the middle, taking advantage of enough space to fire home.

The visitors gave themselves a lifeline in the tie four minutes into the second half, when Cleworth turned in an Ollie Rathbone corner.

However, the last word fell to Watford in added time. A shot from Bola ricocheted off the crossbar and substitute Bove was on hand to turn in the rebound.