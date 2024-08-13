Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson rails at refereeing decision

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson bemoaned the referee missing a clear foul which led to Sheffield United equalising with the Dragons leading.

The manager felt that Auston Trusty’s equaliser should have been ruled out, insisting it was the turning point in the 4-2 loss to the Blades at Bramall Lane.

He said: “The goal should never have been allowed. How the ref hasn’t seen that block is beyond belief. It’s right in front of his eyes – he’s five yards away from it and it’s a blatant block.

“We know Sheffield United are good at blocks – they’re clever on the corners – but when it’s as blatant as that, I expect the officials to see it.

“If we had kept the lead until half-time, it could have been a different night for us. In the second half, goals changed the game in terms of giving them a huge lift.”

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder felt his younger players took their chances in the win over Wrexham.

Will Boyle put the visitors ahead at Bramall Lane before Auston Trusty equalised.

Lewis Brunt’s own goal and strikes from Louie Marsh and Anis Slimane sealed the win, with Seb Revan netting a late consolation for Wrexham.

Wilder said: “I enjoyed it. I thought it was a good game for our supporters to watch our young players. I thought there were some really outstanding performances in there as well.

“There were a load of changes today and it’s going to change again at the weekend. I want some difficult decisions. I said that to the players before.

“There were one or two mistakes in there but, generally, every one of those players can be pleased with their performance.

“We need depth – we need a strong squad – and that’s what we’re trying to put together. If one or two of those young ones can be part of that, then that’s great.”

