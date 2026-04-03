Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson reveals plan to complain about referee decisions

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Phil Parkinson will complain to Championship referees’ boss Kevin Friend after claiming his play-off chasing Wrexham side were slighted during their 2-2 draw at West Brom.

Parkinson was angered by referee Bobby Madley awarding Albion a first-half penalty after Jayson Molumby went to ground after being held by Issa Kabore at a corner.

The Wrexham boss also expressed his frustration over the lack of protection he believes striker Sam Smith continues to receive from officials.

“If you give a penalty for that, you’re giving three or four penalties every game,” boss Parkinson said about an incident that saw Josh Maja put Albion 2-0 ahead after 38 minutes.

“I can’t believe an experienced referee has given that after Molumby has thrown himself to the floor.

“Of course, there’s contact but it’s only what you see in the penalty box all the time. A very, very harsh decision.”

Albion were already leading after George Dobson had deflected Isaac Price’s free-kick past Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo at his near post.

But Wrexham rescued a point through second half-goals from Josh Windass and Lewis O’Brien, the latter saying that Dobson told him that he had not touched his backheel before the ball crossed the line.

The draw takes Wrexham in to sixth place and above Southampton, who have a game in hand. The two sides meet in North Wales on Tuesday.

Parkinson said: “Against Sheffield United (Japhet) Tanganga pulls Smudge (Smith) down, which is a straight red card, and the free-kick gets given against him.

“Today, he’s clean through and (Nat) Phillips tugs him. It’s only slight contact but it’s a red card and I feel Smudge needs more protection.

“I’m going to send all those instances together and ask the referees over the next two days to give me some answers.

“I’m always in communication with Kevin Friend, the head of the (Championship) referees, because he’s a great guy and he listens.”

On his side’s second-half revival, Parkinson added: “There was a fantastic response after the break because we were a bit passive first half.

“We asked the lads for character and an improvement in the quality of our play second half and they did that brilliantly.”

Interim Albion boss James Morrison disagreed with Parkinson over the award of their first-half penalty – Albion’s first for 13 months.

Morrison said: “The referees said they were going to punish it (holding at corners) and clamp down on it, and I haven’t seen it all season.

“So I’ll take that all day. I think he did push Jayson to the ground so it’s a correct decision.”

Albion remain four points above the safety line in 20th place as relegation rivals Oxford, Leicester and Portsmouth all drew.

Morrison said: “It’s another game ticked off. It’s a good point.”