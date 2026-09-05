Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson: Swansea’s Ben Cabango should have seen red in draw

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson said Ben Cabango should have been sent off for what could have been a “leg breaking” challenge on Callum O’Hare in his side’s stalemate with Welsh rivals Swansea.

The main talking point of a goalless contest with few clear-cut chances came 13 minutes from time when Swansea defender Cabango took out O’Hare on the touchline right in front of Parkinson.

Angry Wrexham players surrounded referee Elliot Bell demanding Cabango see red, but the punishment was a yellow card.

Parkinson said: “When we review the game they should have been down to 10 men.

“First of all, Ben Cabango grabbed Kieffer (Moore) around the neck on the halfway line before that.

“A yellow card and then the tackle, which is out of control and endangering a player. That is a straight red card.

“I know we want to protect our players but, when someone flies in at that speed, that could have been a leg breaking challenge.

“Callum’s got an ice pack on his leg and hopefully he’s OK.”

Swansea were on top in the early stages of a passionate affair that some consider a ‘derby’, despite the two clubs being 135 miles apart.

But Wrexham had most of the momentum thereafter, with Max Cleworth and Moore unable to accept second-half chances.

Parkinson said: “We’ve had the better chances to win the game. I thought we grew into it, got better and better as it went on.

“We had some key moments and didn’t quite take the chances, but we put in an enormous effort and the lads are going to be very proud of that.

“When the EFL fixtures came out we knew we had Millwall on Wednesday and Swansea on Saturday, two long journeys.

“That can make a significant difference and create excuse making, but there’s none of that from the boys. They were absolutely brilliant.”

Unbeaten Swansea remain top of the Sky Bet Championship, one point clear of five teams.

On the Cabango challenge, head coach Vitor Matos said: “I never comment on ref decisions one way or the other. If he (Parkinson) says that (red card), good for him.”

Matos added: “Being consistent is massive. Keeping the desire is massive. Not getting frustrated when the game gets a little bit different from what we want is massive as well.

“It’s important to stay competitive whatever the game is in the moment, and I think we are showing that.

“The next steps are to keep improving, keep using the squad and the depth that squad has to be competitive in every game. I think that’s what we want.

“All the players need to be ready to make an impact from the bench or starting. That’s what we want in terms of togetherness, building that type of culture.

“To understand the situation, knowing that there’s a lot to come, we should focus on this process: training, improving, and then being ready for the next day.”

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