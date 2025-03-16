Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney hails ‘brilliant show of humanity’ from Wycombe

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney praised a “brilliant show of humanity” from visiting supporters and Wycombe after it was confirmed that a fan who suffered a medical incident during Saturday’s game is recovering in hospital.

The promotion-chasing teams met in a League One clash at Adams Park, but the game was delayed for close to 45 minutes following a medical emergency in the away end.

Recovering

A statement on Wrexham’s website on Sunday provided an update on the fan, saying: “Wrexham can confirm the supporter who suffered a medical emergency at the match against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday is now recovering in hospital.

“The match was halted in the 77th minute to allow medical staff and the emergency services to deal with the incident in the away end.

“The supporter was breathing, conscious and in a stable condition when taken to hospital by ambulance, and is now recovering following further emergency treatment.

“All at Wrexham would like to send the supporter our very best wishes for their recovery.

“We would also like to place on record our thanks to the medics and staff for their swift actions, and to all at Wycombe for their response to the incident and for their clear communications throughout.”

McElhenney also thanked staff and supporters at Wycombe for their help.

“As more information comes to light, it’s becoming even more apparent that our supporters, Wycombe staff and Wycombe supporters worked together to save someone’s life,” McElhenney said in a post on X.

“We cannot thank you enough Wycombe. What a brilliant show of humanity. You are a beautiful organisation.”

Winner

Once the game resumed, Sam Smith scored the winner 12 minutes from time for the Welsh club to move them into the automatic promotion spots.

McElhenney bought Wrexham along with fellow Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds in February 2021 and since then they have climbed from the National League into League One.

