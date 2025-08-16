Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds’ touching tribute to Joey Jones

Ryan Reynolds paid a touching tribute to Joey Jones as Wrexham played their first home game in the second tier of English football for the first time in 43 years.

The Hollywood co-owner was pictured wearing a jumper featuyring the Wrexham badge on the front and Jones and his birth year 1955 on the back.

Before the Red Dragons’ game with West Bromwich Albion, both Reynolds and co-owner Rob McElhenney were interviewed by Sky Sports, where they paid a beautiful tribute to the former Wrexham defender, who passed away recently aged 70.

Llandudno-born left-back Jones made 479 appearances for the Red Dragons across three spells with the club.

When Joey Jones died, Reynolds posted a picture on Instagram of himself and fellow co-owner Rob McElhenney alongside the former Wales star.

“Thanks for the stories”

“I’m really glad I got to spend time with you,” wrote Reynolds, who completed his takeover of the club with McElhenney in 2021.

“Thanks for the stories. Condolences to his family, friends and Mickey (Thomas, Jones’ close friend and former Wrexham team-mate). Rest up, Joey. Big second half coming up.”

Jones, who was capped 72 times by Wales, began his career with Wrexham in 1973 before moving to Liverpool, where he won two European Cups and a league title, two years later.

He returned to play at the Racecourse Ground between 1978 and 1982 and then ended his career with the club – from 1987 to 1992 – following stints with Chelsea and Huddersfield

Wrexham fans had unveiled a large banner in memory of the club legend before last Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship match at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton.

The banner unfurled in the away end at St Mary’s Stadium read – ‘Oh Joey Joey, Mr Wrexham’

Chants of ‘Oh Joey Joey’ rang around the Wrexham fans as the club made their return to the second tier of English football for the first time in 43 years.

