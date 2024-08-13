Wrexham come undone against Sheffield United in cup clash

Sheffield United came from behind to beat Wrexham 4-2 and advance to the second round of the Carabao Cup.

After Wrexham defender Will Boyle saw his first-minute shot turned onto a post by Ivo Grbic, the hosts had several efforts which went close.

But the visitors took the lead in the 29th minute when a corner was headed back at the far post by Dan Scarr and Boyle was there to sweep the ball in from close range.

United equalised six minutes later when Auston Trusty met Sydie Peck’s corner with a far-post header.

The home side took the lead in the 57th minute as Rhian Brewster’s angled shot was turned into his own net by Lewis Brunt.

Chris Wilder’s men made it 3-1 in the 69th minute after being awarded a penalty following Scarr’s foul on Anis Slimane. Brewster saw his spot-kick saved by Callum Burton but Louie Marsh reacted quickest to pounce on the rebound and fire into the net.

Wrexham never threatened to claw their way back into the tie and Slimane made it 4-1 five minutes from time, turning the loose ball into the net after Harry Souttar’s header was saved by Burton.

Seb Revan reduced the arrears in stoppage time.

