Wrexham denied first home win in draw with Derby

Ben Brereton Diaz’s equaliser denied Wrexham a first home league win in the Championship as they shared the points with Derby in a 1-1 draw at the Stok Cae Ras.

Lewis O’Brien had given Wrexham the lead just before the hour mark before Brereton Diaz struck for the Rams.

But it was Derby who could have taken the lead within the first minute.

A long kick from goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom was flicked on to Patrick Agyemang, but the striker steered his shot wide of the post.

Wrexham’s Ryan Longman then tested Derby’s Swedish stopper, before O’Brien was lucky to receive only a yellow card after a bad challenge on Rams midfielder Ebou Adams.

The hosts continued to push forward, with Ben Sheaf’s powerful effort caught by Widell Zetterstrom.

Issa Kabore then flew down the right flank after 16 minutes and crossed it in for Kieffer Moore, but his shot was blocked by the visitors’ defence.

Longman, however, kept the ball in play and tried a close-range effort, only for the Derby stopper to keep it out at his near post.

There was little in the way of goalmouth action until 36 minutes when George Dobson was fouled outside the area.





Wrexham captain Josh Windass stepped up to take the resulting free-kick, but his effort went well over the crossbar.

The home side’s next chance came five minutes later as Kabore sent another ball in, with Moore reaching it, but he could only head the ball into the hands of Widell Zetterstrom.

The first chance of the second half came after 54 minutes when Windass’ rocket was saved by Widell Zetterstrom, before Derby defender Max Johnston hit the ball against his own post.

Wrexham then had goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo to thank moments later as he made an outstanding double save to deny Johnston and then Derby striker Carlton Morris.

John Eustace’s men were left to rue their missed chances after 59 minutes when O’Brien gave Wrexham the lead.

Kabore sent another ball in which O’Brien met and headed beyond Widell Zetterstrom.

Wrexham could have doubled their lead four minutes later after Sheaf found Longman, whose effort was caught by Derby’s goalkeeper.

The visitors levelled in the 72nd minute thanks to Brereton Diaz.

Agyemang headed the ball through to him for the Chilean international to knock it beyond defender Lewis Brunt and thump it past Okonkwo from 25 yards to record his first goal in Derby colours.

Wrexham would have felt they could have done better after 77 minutes when Matty James’ cross was met by Moore, only to head wide of the post.