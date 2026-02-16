Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wrexham draw Premier League giants in the FA Cup

16 Feb 2026 1 minute read
Wrexham fans in the stands hold up a tin foil cup ahead of the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup took place this evening – and Wrexham fans will be overjoyed with who they’ll face in a home tie.

One of the glamour games of the next round will see Phil Parkinson’s men take on Premier League giants Chelsea at the Stok Cae Ras.

The game is sure to be selected and is one of the highlights of the draw.

The draw was held live from Macclesfield prior to their fourth round match against Brentford on Monday evening.

Presented by Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist, the draw was made by Joe Cole and Karen Carney.

FA Cup fifth-round draw in full:

Fulham v Southampton
Port Vale or Bristol City v Sunderland
Newcastle v Manchester City
Leeds v Norwich
Mansfield v Arsenal
Wolves v Liverpool
Wrexham v Chelsea
West Ham v Macclesfield or Brentford

Ties to be played from March 6-9.

(More to follow)

