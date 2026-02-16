Wrexham draw Premier League giants in the FA Cup

The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup took place this evening – and Wrexham fans will be overjoyed with who they’ll face in a home tie.

One of the glamour games of the next round will see Phil Parkinson’s men take on Premier League giants Chelsea at the Stok Cae Ras.

The game is sure to be selected and is one of the highlights of the draw.

The draw was held live from Macclesfield prior to their fourth round match against Brentford on Monday evening.

Presented by Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist, the draw was made by Joe Cole and Karen Carney.

FA Cup fifth-round draw in full:

Fulham v Southampton

Port Vale or Bristol City v Sunderland

Newcastle v Manchester City

Leeds v Norwich

Mansfield v Arsenal

Wolves v Liverpool

Wrexham v Chelsea

West Ham v Macclesfield or Brentford

Ties to be played from March 6-9.

(More to follow)