Wrexham drop out of top two after draw with Bristol Rovers

Matty James rescued a point for Wrexham but they dropped out of the automatic promotion places after a 1-1 draw at home to Bristol Rovers.

Max Cleworth found space in the box in the opening 10 minutes and unleashed a shot, but Jed Ward made a brilliant acrobatic save to keep the score level.

Ollie Rathbone tried his luck from just outside the box minutes later, but Ward was at Rovers’ rescue again with a flying save.

Just past the half-hour mark, Bristol Rovers found the breakthrough with Taylor Moore rising highest from a corner to head in.

Wrexham went close when Ryan Longman whipped a ball to the back post, which Steven Fletcher latched onto with under 20 minutes remaining, but his headed effort went over the bar.

The hosts drew level in the 76th minute when Longman found James in the box and the midfielder struck coolly into the bottom corner.

Isaac Hutchinson went close for the visitors late on, but his flicked header went wide, and the result sees Wrexham drop below Wycombe and out of the top two.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

