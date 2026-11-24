Phil Blanche, Press Association

Bristol City stopped the rot at home by claiming a welcome point in a 1-1 draw with Wrexham.

City boss Michael Skubala had to endure chants about his employment prospects from the Ashton Gate faithful after Joe Worrall had given Wrexham a seventh-minute lead.

But City – who had lost their previous four home games – lifted mounting pressure on Skubala with a spirited display that took them up two places to 16th in the Sky Bet Championship.

Cameron Pring rewarded the Robins’ endeavour with a rare goal after 51 minutes, the full-back on target for the first time since December 2023.

Wrexham are now unbeaten in four games, but they stay 14th and may well consider this an opportunity lost after making such a strong start.

City fans screamed in vain for a stoppage-time penalty after Danny Imray had nudged over Scott Twine just inside the box.

Wrexham had not won at Ashton Gate since 1981 and its status as an unhappy hunting ground for the Red Dragons was strengthened in February when City scored a last-minute equaliser.

City’s anxiety was reflected by a fourth-minute booking for Pring, cautioned after scything down Issa Kabore for the second time.

The gloom around Ashton Gate deepened when Worrall met Ben Whiteman’s corner eight yards out and guided the ball inside the near post.

Home fans immediately responded to the goal with boos and directed cries of ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ at Skubala.

Wrexham continued to press with Jacques Ekomie almost on the end of George Dobson’s centre, and Bailey Cadamarteri smacking a post.

City slowly made their way back into the contest as Twine threatened and Jason Knight fired over.

But Whiteman showed wonderful technique to almost double Wrexham’s lead, the midfielder getting over a bouncing ball from 25 yards to force Bradley Collins to tip over.

Twine flashed over, Dom Ballard headed wide, and Pring sent a shot into the side netting as City carved out half-chances.

The late flurry before the break did little to appease home fans who were quick to jeer off Skubala’s side at the interval.

Within 50 seconds of the restart Anthony Paterson failed to find distance on his punch, and Ballard turned sharply to force a fine stop from the Wrexham goalkeeper.

It was a warning that Wrexham did not heed as George Thomason’s heavy touch allowed Ballard to free Knight down the right.

Knight’s cross made its way to the far post through a forest of legs and Pring arrived unmarked to find the bottom corner.

Patterson held Knight’s spinning shot and then got his body behind a more powerful shot from the Robins’ captain.

Wrexham went close eight minutes from time when Kieffer Moore broke away and fellow substitute Ollie Rathbone stuck a post.