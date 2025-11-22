Wrexham extend unbeaten run to six with battling point at Ipswich

Wrexham extended their unbeaten run to six games after playing out a 0-0 draw with Ipswich at Portman Road.

The home side, who were hoping to climb into the Championship play-off places, had the majority of the chances but could not find the finish as the visitors defended stoutly, but failed to have a shot on target.

There was early pressure from Ipswich with Chuba Akpom nearly through on goal following an astute pass from Darnell Furlong and silky skills from Sindre Walle Egeli led to him firing a shot at the Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

But a bad pass out of defence by Town goalkeeper Christian Walton almost presented an opportunity for Wrexham.

Jaden Philogene’s cross from the left was headed over his own bar by James McClean and Town captain Dara O’Shea had three attempts on goal from consecutive corners; the last one narrowly going wide.

Sam Smith’s penetrating run was halted by an O’Shea tackle and his cross-field pass found Philogene whose cross into the six-yard area evaded Ivan Azon and Akpom.

Walton had to stretch his body to the limit to palm the ball away from the goal following a cross-cum-shot from George Dobson and Akpom had a clear chance for a shot on goal but dallied too long allowing the Wrexham defence to clear the ball.

Philogene’s shot from just outside the area was too hot to handle for Okonkwo, who deflected the ball out for a corner.

Another shot from Philogene deflected off Akpom and fell for him to slip the ball into the net but the keeper was alert to clear the threat and Egeli’s snap shot from just outside the penalty area went narrowly over the bar.

Akpom had a clear run at goal but his shot cannoned off Dominic Hyam and Jack Taylor shot straight at Okonkwo, while a cross from Egeli was cleared by the Wrexham defence.

Egeli shot straight at Okonkwo when well placed and Kasey McAteer squandered a gilt-edged chance in the 89th minute following a free-kick when he fired across the goal from an acute angle.