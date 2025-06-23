Wrexham eye audacious move for ex-Everton defender Michael Keane

Newly promoted Wrexham are weighing up an audacious move to try and sign out-of-contract Everton defender Michael Keane, according to Sportsboom.

The Red Dragons swooped to sign ex-Rangers striker Ryan Hardie earlier this month as their first summer signing.

And now Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson is trying to entice experienced centre-back Keane to the Racecourse Ground as the club gun for another memorable promotion.

The ambitious Welsh club have enjoyed a dazzling three successive promotions all the way to the second tier.

Wrexham have done well to recruit quality players during the past few seasons because of their high-profile Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

And the club’s ability to pay big wages has helped them sign players, with former England international Keane joining Leicester City hitman Jamie Vardy on their wanted list.

Premier League Wolves and a number of Saudi Pro League sides are also reportedly interested in trying to sign Keane, but Wrexham hope they can entice the 32-year-old to make the short journey to North Wales.

Keane, who has enjoyed eight seasons with the Toffees in the top-flight is understood to be keen to extend his stay in the Premier League.

But sources understand the 12-cap international could be tempted by a move to Wrexham given the club’s ambition to win promotion straight into the Premier League.

Keane played just 14 games for Everton last season in the Premier League and Wrexham boss Parkinson believes he is the perfect player to add vital experience to his defence ahead of what promises to be a real challenge to make another jump in divisions.

A free transfer would represent a great deal for Wrexham, but Keane’s wage demands is a major issue, and the player knows he would have to take a significant drop in salary if any chance of a deal is to be made.

