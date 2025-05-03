Wrexham fan pranks Radio Wales with spoof request

This is the moment a Wrexham fans pranks Radio Wales with a hilarious spoof song request.

Listeners to Welsh broadcaster Owen Money’s ‘Money for Nothing’ show on Radio Wales from 9am-12pm today, would have heard a request from an ‘Amy’ for her cousin Nathan.

So far so normal, however when the song request and the dedication is read out, that’s where the fun begins and it’s revealed this is not a conventional request, but a thinly-veiled dig at a certain Welsh manager.

This is the request that Owen Money read out: ‘Please can you play Tears of a Clown by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles for my cousin Nathan Jones. He’s originally from Cardiff but he’s now working in London. He listens every week and would be made up with a mention on the show.”

Owen Money and the show’s producer seemingly have no idea it’s a dig at the Charlton manager, who infuriated Wrexham fans before their game with the Dragons last week, when ahead of the game the Addicks’ boss described Wrexham as a ‘circus’.

His comments had drawn criticism from Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson who called the Welshman ‘disrespectful’.

It was Wrexham who had the last laugh winning the game 3-0 at the Racecourse to clinch their third promotion in as many seasons.

Listen to the clip…

And we think we’ve found the people responsible for the spoof request.

A Wrexham supporters group called the Kings Mills Reds posted this on their X account.

If you listen to Owen Money on Radio Wales on Saturday morning 9.30 to 12.00 you'll hear a request for Nathan Jones…Tears Of A Clown….🤡 😄 pic.twitter.com/f89vbOilLW — Kings Mills Reds (@KingsMillsReds) May 3, 2025

In the spirit of gentle and ingenious banter we doff our collective caps to you.

Sorry Nathan.

