Wrexham finally off the mark with impressive win at Millwall

Robert O’Connor, Press Association

Wrexham got their first win of the Championship season in style as Millwall were swept aside 3-0 at the New Den.

Alex Neil’s home side were coming off the back of a chastening 5-1 thrashing by Southampton on Saturday and their formerly steadfast defence suffered another horror show as their hopes of repeating last season’s promotion push were dealt a blow.

After starting with two clean sheets in victories over Bristol City and Norwich, it is now eight goals conceded in two games after Wrexham put them to the sword with some clinical finishing.

Defender Zak Sturge was unfortunate in turning Issa Kabore’s effort past his own goalkeeper in the first half, but there was nothing lucky about the goals scored by Phil Parkinson’s side after the break as Kieffer Moore and Jacques Ekomie provided excellent finishes to hoist the visitors into the top half of the table.

It means the Welsh side finally got their campaign going after drawing with Cardiff and Watford before losing at home to Birmingham.

They were better team throughout. Mark Sykes drilled an effort narrowly wide of the post for Millwall after 11 minutes, the only time they truly threatened.

At the other end, Max Cleworth’s header from a deep Matty James free-kick sailed harmlessly wide, as neither side offered much in the opening 25 minutes.

There was an element of fortune about the opening goal in the 28th minute. Moore played a through ball to send Kabore clear inside the area. His strike hit Sturge and spun out of the reach of goalkeeper Max Crocombe to hand the visitors the lead.

Lyndon Dykes fired wide on the half-volley in stoppage time at the end of a first half in which the home side carried little threat and rarely troubled Anthony Patterson.

Lewis O’Brien was guilty of a dreadful miss at the start of the second half, leaning back and scooping the ball over the crossbar after being played in eight yards out by Moore.

But Wrexham would not have long to wait for their second goal and it arrived a minute later. Moore picked up the ball in space 20 yards out and was given time to move it on to his right foot, take aim and send a perfectly placed drive into the bottom corner.

The game was over as a contest with just over 20 minutes to go. Substitute Danny Imray got free down the right and pulled the back to near the penalty spot where Ekomie was waiting, evading the attentions of Jake Cooper to sweep a finish into the corner and wrap up the win, as home supporters began to stream out of the stadium.

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