Wrexham goal ace Paul Mullin set to leave the Dragons

Paul Mullin is set to leave Wrexham to join Wigan Athletic.

The Dragons’ goal ace is in talks with Wigan ahead of a season-long loan move to remain in League One.

Mullin, who in his four years at Wrexham has played a major part in their rise, will now not fulfil his dream of playing in the Championship it appears.

The fan favourite has never played in the second tier, and despite his side now reaching that level for the first time, he look set to miss that landmark.

After falling out of favour following a series of injuries issues and new signings he’s now set to join the Lactics.

The writing was on the wall for the striker who was not included in a single matchday squad by manager Phil Parkinson from February onwards.

His last appearance for Wrexham was against Peterborough in the EFL Trophy, when he missed a penalty in a shootout defeat – and that could well now be his final game ever for the club.

Mullin has a hugely impressive goalscoring record firing 105 goals in 165 games for Wrexham, leading them up from non-league to League One.

But the arrival of Jay Rodriguez and Sam Smith saw him fall down the pecking order and with the club’s recent signing of Ryan hardie from Plymouth Argyle, his path to the first team now appears impossible.

In a recent episode of Welcome To Wrexham, Mullin opened up on how difficult it had been falling out of favour and stating what appearing for the club in the second tier would mean to him.

The forward explained: “Just to play one game in the Championship with Wrexham would be worth absolutely everything.

“It would be the icing on the cake for this story and who knows where it could end.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute here, and if we could get to the Championship, then that’d be phenomenal.”

However, he added: “From a personal point of view, I don’t think I’ll have any part to play in it from here on in.”

With a loan move to Wigan set to be completed, his dream remains just that.

The Latics finished 15th in League One last season, 36 points behind Wrexham, who were automatically promoted in second.

The goal ace will be hoping to recapture his form and show just what a potent threat he can still be.

