Wrexham handed a thrashing at home by Southampton

FA Cup semi-finalists Southampton continued their Sky Bet Championship charge as they thrashed Wrexham 5-1 at Stok Cae Ras to replace the Welsh side in the play-off places.

Fuelled by their stunning weekend triumph over Arsenal, the in-form Saints raced ahead with early goals from Kuryu Matsuki and Flynn Downes having already hit the woodwork twice.

Wrexham pulled one back through Josh Windass but a breakaway strike from Cyle Larin and late goals from Ross Stewart and Finn Azaz secured the visitors’ fifth successive victory in all competitions.

The win was also their 10th in an unbeaten sequence of 13 league games and, now sitting sixth, Tonda Eckert’s side look to be timing their run superbly.

Their intent was evident early on as Larin and Azaz both hit the bar in the eighth minute.

Larin was unlucky after meeting Ryan Manning’s cross with a deft header but Azaz should have done better than to plant the rebound against the woodwork.

Azaz quickly made up for that miss as he teed up the opener on 12 minutes by threading a fine ball through to Matsuki, who took a touch and slotted a shot past a wrong-footed Arthur Okonkwo.

Saints continued to control the game and doubled their lead 10 minutes later as Wrexham failed to clear a James Bree free-kick. The ball rolled out for Downes to thump home.

Wrexham did not create a meaningful opportunity until after the half-hour when Nathan Broadhead managed to reach a deflected cross and glance a header against the post.

That rallied the crowd and moments later the hosts got back into the game.

A long ball from Okonko was flicked on by Kieffer Moore and Windass produced a moment of class as he controlled and flicked past Jack Stephens to fire into the bottom corner.

Larin should have restored a two-goal cushion as he blasted over and he brought a good save out of Okonkwo from a volley early in the second half.

After Max Cleworth had an effort deflected just wide for Wrexham, Larin finally got the goal he had deserved after 61 minutes as he raced clear from halfway and calmly lifted over Okonkwo.

Wrexham were not quite beaten as Moore headed against the post from close range but Azaz struck an upright at the other end moments later.

Saints underlined their superiority nine minutes from time when Stewart headed in from a Welington free-kick and Azaz put the seal on victory two minutes later.