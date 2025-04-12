Wrexham held to draw at Wigan

Wrexham suffered a dent to their Sky Bet League One promotion hopes after being held 0-0 at Wigan.

Latics striker Maleace Asamoah Jr had the only real effort on goal in a very uneventful first half, but could only fire past the post.

After Wrexham had half a shout for a penalty for handball five minutes after the restart, it was Wigan who looked the most likely to break the deadlock.

Asamoah showed blistering pace on the right wing to rip through the Wrexham defence.

However, with Dale Taylor and Jensen Weir busting a gut to get up in support, he fired straight at Arthur Okonkwo.

Taylor, Asamoah and Weir then worked a great opening to play in Owen Dale, but the on-loan Oxford man could again only fire straight at Okonkwo.

After former Wigan winger James McClean was given a very warm reception by all four ends of the ground on being substituted, Wrexham continued to toil and had to settle for a point.

