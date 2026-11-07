Wrexham hold Wolves to draw to deny them Championship top spot

Wolves have never won at the Racecourse Ground but Adam Armstrong’s latest strike after 25 minutes suggested they might register a history-making victory.

Lewis O’Brien’s first goal of the season earned Wrexham a 1-1 draw and prevented Wolves going top of the SkyBet Championship.

Instead, O’Brien equalised for Phil Parkinson’s side two minutes later though the visitors still extended their unbeaten run to six matches.

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were in attendance for only this seventh league meeting between the sides in 102 years and first since 1988.

Wolves made five changes to the side that beat Bristol City in midweek; two-goal teenage hero Sean Neave making do with a late substitute cameo appearance.

Tellingly for Wrexham, midfielder George Thomason, opening goal scorer in the previous home win over Middlesbrough, was also only among the substitutes.

Wolves’ keeper Jose Sa was the first keeper called into action, saving low down from Callum Doyle.

But both sides struggled to engineer worthwhile chances in the opening 20 minutes before a glut of goalmouth action.

Doyle’s mistake led to Armstrong bringing Anthony Patterson into action before the former Sunderland goalie denied Mateus Mane the opening goal after Armstrong supplied the assist.

Barely 30 seconds later, however, Wolves were in front, briefly moving to the second-tier summit for the first time.

Nasser Djiga played in Armstrong who nipped in to register his third goal in four games and fifth of the campaign.

But Wolves lost their lofty status within two minutes. Issa Kabore, a constant menace on the Wrexham right, crossed superbly and O’Brien rose highest to net his first goal since last January.

Ollie Rathbone, Thomason’s replacement, fired wide while Marshall Munetsi retaliated for the visitors.

Having opened his season’s account, O’Brien went close to a second in stoppage time but Sa saved low down at the expense of a corner.

Wolves, no doubt stung by some harsh interval words from boss Cesar Peixoto, began the second period on the front foot with Mane shooting into the side netting.

A foul on Jacques Ekomie and a subsequent booking for Andre riled Wrexham into action and Kieffer Moore went close from Rathbone’s free kick.

Wolves then began to dominate possession and Patterson did well to push aside a Fer Lopez header from Rafiki Said’s cross.

Patterson was at full stretch again to turn away substitute Tommy Doyle’s 30-yarder 12 minutes from time.

Two minutes later Munetsi headed over the top as Wolves looked the most likely side to snatch a winner.

Instead, they had to settle for a share of the spoils and Wrexham further easing the pressure on boss Parkinson.