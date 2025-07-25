Wrexham make ambitious approach for Christian Eriksen, according to his agent

Wrexham have made an ambitious approach for Christian Eriksen, according to the former Manchester United midfielder’s agent.

The 33-year-old Denmark international is without a club after his contract with United expired at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Eriksen’s agent Martin Schoots told the Daily Mail: “Wrexham are really upgrading everything both on and off the field, and it is a hugely impressive project, as you can see from the presence of people like (chief executive) Michael Williamson there.

“But Christian still wants to play in a first-tier competition and he absolutely wants to stay in Western Europe.

“There are some contacts going on but it has to suit both sides.”

Statement of intent

Signing Eriksen, who has won 144 caps for Denmark and has also played for Tottenham and Brentford in the Premier League, would be a major statement of Wrexham’s Championship intent.

Eriksen made 35 appearances in all competitions for United – scoring five goals – and has also played for Ajax and Inter Milan in his distinguished career.

Wrexham’s Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have showed plenty of ambition ahead of the Red Dragons’ return to the second tier of English football after a 43-year absence.

They have already added Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward, left-back Liberato Cacace, midfielders Lewis O’Brien and George Thomason and forwards Josh Windass and Ryan Hardie to their ranks after a third consecutive promotion.

It has been reported that Wrexham, who begin their Championship campaign at Southampton on August 9, have broken their transfer record twice this summer.

The PA news agency has contacted Wrexham for comment

