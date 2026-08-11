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Wrexham make goalkeeper Patterson their third summer signing

11 Aug 2026 1 minute read
Anthony Patterson. Image: Poolie22 (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Press Association Sport Reporters

Wrexham have signed Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson on a four-year contract.

The deal, reportedly worth an initial £8million which could rise to £10m, sees the 26-year-old become Wrexham’s third signing of the summer after defender Danny Imray and midfielder Ben Whiteman.

“I’ve seen the journey that the club’s been on and it’s really exciting to now be part of it,” Paterson told the Sky Bet Championship outfit’s website.

“I want to play in the Premier League with Wrexham, and I think everything is in place and ready for the club to do that.”

Patterson played 169 games for Sunderland, helping secure two play-off final promotions to the Championship and Premier League, but was loaned out to Millwall last season after the arrival of Robin Roefs at the Stadium of Light.

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