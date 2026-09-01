Wrexham make Worrall sixth summer signing

Press Association Sport Reporters

Wrexham have signed experienced defender Joe Worrall from Burnley for an undisclosed fee.

Worrall has signed a two-year deal to become Phil Parkinson’s sixth summer addition, ending a frustrating period at Turf Moor where he struggled for playing time after joining from Nottingham Forest in 2024, making only 27 appearances across two seasons.

Wrexham will hope the 29-year-old can replicate the sort of form that saw him help Forest earn promotion to the Premier League in the 2021-22 campaign, going on to captain his home town club in the top flight the following season.

“I’m really pleased to be here,” Worrall said. “I’m super excited to get my teeth into working with good players, the manager and the ownership. I’m here to win football matches and achieve something special.

“Everything that Wrexham’s about, I’m going to throw myself into it head-first and give my all for this badge.”

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