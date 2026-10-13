Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson bemoans goals conceded in defeat to West Brom

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson saw his side lose 2-1 at home to West Brom to what he described as ‘sucker punch’ goals.

His team finished just outside the play-offs in eighth last season but have won only two of their 10 Championship games.

The Red Dragons are 16th and could fall further after Wednesday’s matches.

Parkinson said: “We got ourselves in a brilliant position with a goal fitting to win a game at this level, and then got done by two sucker punch goals.

“It obviously hurts because the game was there for us. We won in the last minute against Southampton here last time out.

“Now the shoe is on the other foot and we’ve got to pick the lads up and go again.

“It’s about pulling together and galvanising the group for the weekend.

“When you’ve lost at home it’s time to batten down the hatches and come out strong as a group, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

James Morrison meanwhile welcomed West Brom’s win at Wrexham after admitting pressure had built on Albion following two high-profile derby defeats.

Kieffer Moore’s stunning second-half strike looked like sending Albion to a third straight Sky Bet Championship defeat after losses to Midlands rivals Wolves and Birmingham either side of the international break.

But Isaac Price rifled home a 79th-minute equaliser before the Northern Ireland international set up substitute Aune Heggebo for the winner five minutes later.

“The lads showed character when we were in a bit of a tough time,” West Brom boss Morrison said after Albion moved into the top four.

“Losing to our rivals, there was a little bit of pressure. A slump, I’ve heard.

“Losing two games in a row is not nice and you want to nip it in the bud as quickly as possible.

“You can find yourself going on runs in the Championship without having wins, but we had our rhythm back. We had that bit of aggression we missed in the last two games.”

A first half of little note, in which Moore went closest to scoring by forcing a superb stop from Max O’Leary, gave way to a more eventful second period.

Moore broke the deadlock with a 30-yard screamer but the tide turned Albion’s way after Morrison sent on Jimmy-Jay Morgan and Heggebo after 76 minutes.

Morgan set up Price’s equaliser and Norwegian striker Heggebo settled matters with his third goal of the season.

Morrison said: “The first half, I felt we had a lot of control without really doing anything and we limited them to set-plays.

“We kept on moving the ball and put fatigue in their legs. The gaps opened up and the subs made a difference.

“I was searching for a result, I made some big calls, and the lads answered.”

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