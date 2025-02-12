Wrexham midfielder Elliot Lee suffers ‘no major injuries’ after car accident

Elliot Lee was involved in a car accident on his way home from Wrexham’s EFL Trophy clash against Bolton, the Welsh club have announced.

A statement confirmed that the midfielder, 30, “suffered no major injuries” in the accident.

Hospital

It added: “The incident involved one other car and resulted in the drivers of both cars being taken to hospital.

“Emergency services were quickly on the scene and the club would like to thank them for their prompt response and action.

“The player suffered no major injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle is being treated for their injuries.”

