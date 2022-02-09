Wrexham owners issue open letter to fans on anniversary of takeover

Wrexham owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have issued an open letter to supporters on the first anniversary of their purchase of the club.

Last night we reported how the pair had put 365 drinks behind the bar at The Turf pub, situated next to the Racecourse Ground, for fans to celebrate this momentous date in the club’s history.

Now the Hollywood stars have written an open letter to fans published on the official Wrexham AFC website.

Addressing the supporters, staff, players, friends, and family of Wrexham AFC they looked back on what has been an incredible year in the life of the club.

They wrote: “It is difficult to believe that it is a year ago today, we became the owners of the Club and pledged to be good custodians.

“The year has gone in the blink of an eye, we have learned so much and more importantly feel like we are fully integrated into everything Wrexham.

“There can be no doubt that the highlight of the year was our visit in October. The reception, experience and general feel of warmth moved both of us beyond anything we could have possibly imagined and made us even more determined to be successful.”

There were also mention of the aims and ambitions for the future – including increasing the capacity of the The Racecourse.

“We, ably supported by those who work for the Club, have already achieved so much but we know there is much more that needs doing if we are to meet our goal of growing the team, securing a return to the EFL in front of increased attendances at an improved stadium while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham,” they wrote.

“It would be easy to only refer to those actions that were well received but we also recognize that not everything has gone off, without an issue or two. We are not going to dwell on either, other than to repeat our commitment to do everything, in our capability and control, to meet our stated goal.

“We have provided the Manager with the playing resources to give ourselves the best chance of gaining promotion. We can now only sit back like everyone else and support the team in each game, where the only 90 minutes each week that actually makes the difference, takes place.”

They also wrote that an announcement regarding the redevelopment of the Kop stand will be made today.

“Off the field, we recognise that redeveloping the Kop is the only way to significantly move the dial in terms of increasing the capacity of the Racecourse Ground. We can’t do that on our own and a significant announcement in this regard will be made at Noon today.

“It feels like the community are close to the Club and not only those who come through the turnstiles but those who are supportive from a distance. We wanted our time at the Club to be defined by the benefit we could create for the community and are proud of the progress to date, although we are only just getting started.

“We still have some of the actions we committed to in the Mission Statement to fully deliver against and will be in a better place to review our own performance at the end of the season, which we will do in the transparent way we promised.

“In closing, you have all been great for us and we aim to be great for you too.”

Love

Not ones to turn down the opportunity to have celebratory drink, the owners last night revealed that a letter to Wrexham fans had been pinned it to a noticeboard in The Turf pub next to the stadium.

It read:

FROM THE DESK OF

RR MCREYNOLDS

Dear Wrexham,

Firstly thank you for reading this flyer. We weren’t sure if anyone ever looked at these.

Just a quick note to thank each and every one of you on our 1-year anniversary with the club.

The love and adoration for Wrexham FC – it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

That’s why we’ve put up 365 Aviation Gin & Tonics behind the bar. Have one on us.

Until we speak again, via a haphazardly posted flyer or otherwise –

Cheers,

Rob & Ryan

The flyer came with a tearaway strip on which was written: This one’s on RR McReynolds

