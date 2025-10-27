Wrexham prepare for all-Welsh clash

Wrexham will welcome Cardiff in Tuesday’s EFL Cup tie, an all-Welsh affair that will see the two clubs meet for the first time in 21 years.

The Dragons are aiming to further raise their profile after three successive promotions under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, while they last reached the quarter-finals in 1977-78.

‘Exciting evening’

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson told the BBC: “It’s a Welsh derby and the chance to get into the quarter-finals for only the third time in our history so it’s an exciting evening ahead.

“I had a chat with the lads about our history in this competition and the rivalry between Wrexham and Cardiff.

“I don’t think it needed too much explaining because everywhere I’ve been going in the last few weeks, supporters have been speaking to me about that and I’m sure the players have been the same.”

Cardiff, top of League One, knocked Burnley out in the previous round and need no more incentive than to claim the bragging rights following relegation to the third tier last season.