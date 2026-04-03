Wrexham recover from two down to gain a point at West Brom

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Wrexham staged a dramatic second-half recovery to draw 2-2 at West Brom and move into the Championship play-off places.

Isaac Price’s free-kick deflected off George Dobson to give the hosts a lead that was built on before half-time by Josh Maja’s penalty – Albion’s first of the season.

Wrexham had not been at the races first half, but they levelled two minutes after the restart as Josh Windass curled home a beauty from 20 yards.

Parity was restored after 62 minutes when Lewis O’Brien and Dobson were left to dispute who got the final touch on a Callum Doyle cross.

Wrexham appeared the more likely team to win it at that stage, but they owed their point to Arthur Okonkwo’s incredible late save from Albion substitute Daryl Dike.

The draw takes Wrexham into sixth place, a point above Southampton who have a game in hand. The two sides meet in North Wales on Tuesday.

West Brom remain four points above the relegation zone in 20th after extending their unbeaten run to five games under interim manager James Morrison.

Albion had clearly been energised by back-to-back wins over Hull and Bristol City and began on the front foot.

Aune Heggebo shrugged off Dominic Hyam but his shot lacked power and Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba was off target from 18 yards.

Albion took a deserved lead after 26 minutes when Issa Kabore brought down Callum Styles just outside the box.

Price fizzed in a ball from the angle and Dobson stuck out a foot to divert the ball past Okonkwo at his near post.

Kabore suffered another difficult moment as he held Jayson Molumby at a corner, and referee Bobby Madley was in no doubt he had wrestled the Albion midfielder to the ground.

Maja dispatched the spot-kick with plenty of power into the corner as Okonkwo guessed correctly to his right.

Wrexham had not managed a single attempt on target but were almost gifted a route back into the game in first-half stoppage time.

Ousmane Diakite’s header struck Nat Phillips and spun wide just wide of a post with goalkeeper Josh Griffiths beaten.

There were probably some harsh words from Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson at the interval given his side’s lethargy and the momentum quickly swung.

George Thomason and O’Brien combined and Windass claimed his 12th goal of the season in fine fashion.

It was all Wrexham now as Hyam went close and Sam Smith sent a header on to the roof of the net after missing from a few yards out moments earlier.

The equaliser came when O’Brien backheeled Doyle’s cross goalwards, with Dobson possibly helping it across the line with the faintest of touches.

Both sides could have won it late on with Okonkwo’s legs denying Dike from point-blank range and Griffiths pushing aside an effort from the returning Kieffer Moore.