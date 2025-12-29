Wrexham move to within four points of Championship play-offs after Preston win

Wrexham moved to within four points of the Championship play-off places with a 2-1 win over Preston at the Stok Cae Ras.

Club record signing Nathan Broadhead nodded them in front in the 28th minute before substitute Ollie Rathbone doubled their lead 12 minutes from time, with Alfie Devine’s late consolation not enough to stop Phil Parkinson’s men making it back-to-back wins in the league for the first time this season.

At the end of a year in which the club earned an unprecedented third-consecutive promotion, fans will be dreaming of yet another Hollywood ending as they continue their rise up the table.

Preston saw a seven-game unbeaten run come to an end as Watford’s late winner against Norwich saw them drop out of the top six.

After the fireworks of Wrexham’s 5-3 come-from-behind win over Sheffield United on Boxing Day, it was a much slower start three days later.

Preston threatened first but Arthur Okonkwo saved bravely at the feet of Brad Potts, making his first start of the season for Preston after a hamstring injury.

Wrexham did not get a sight of goal until the 21st minute, but then exploded into life. Moments after Josh Windass’ angled shot was blocked, a fierce drive from Broadhead was palmed clear by Daniel Iversen, who made a double save as he also denied Kieffer Moore on the rebound.

They should have led five minutes later. The quick-thinking Okonkwo threw the ball half the length of the pitch to release Broadhead, who cut into the box before firing narrowly wide.

There was no mistake 11 minutes later. Moore battled well on the right wing before standing up a fine cross for Broadhead to nod in his fifth goal of the season.

Sadly for Wrexham, however, it was Moore’s last contribution as their top goalscorer went down holding his hamstring late in the first half, replaced by Sam Smith.

Without the focal point of their attack, Wrexham spent much more of the second half pegged back as Preston pushed forward.

Eight minutes after the restart Daniel Jebbison played in Thierry Small but from an excellent position the left-back’s shot was tame and easily gathered by Okonkwo.

Next there was an even better chance when Devine was left completely unmarked at the back post from a corner, but his volley went into the side-netting.

Wrexham had been struggling to get out, but Smith went close to doubling their lead with a powerful strike in the 70th minute which Iversen pushed wide. From the resulting corner, Callum Doyle headed just wide.

They should have sealed it in the 74th minute. George Thomason wriggled into the box and stood up a corner which, with the goal gaping, a stretching Smith headed against the post.

A second goal was coming and arrived when two substitutes combined, with George Dobson slipping the ball through for the onrushing Rathbone to tuck in his second of the campaign.

Devine gave Preston hope when his low drive beat Okonkwo with six minutes left, but Wrexham hung on for a valuable win.