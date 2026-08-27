Wrexham seal Issa Kabore signing

Nation.Cymru staff

Wrexham have completed the permanent signing of Burkina Faso international Issa Kabore from Manchester City following his successful loan spell at the Stōk Cae Ras.

The 25-year-old wing-back has signed a three-year contract after making 32 appearances in all competitions for Phil Parkinson’s side last season.

The deal is understood to be worth up to £4.75m, with Manchester City retaining a 20% sell-on clause and the right to match any future offer for Kabore.

Kabore said: “I’m very happy to be back. It feels good to be here again.

“Everybody knows our ambition is to get to the Premier League, and I’m here to fight for that promotion.

“I’m here to fight for this club, for our fans, and to give back the love everyone gave me last season.”

Kabore made an immediate impression after joining Wrexham on loan in September 2025, providing two assists on his debut in a 3-2 Championship victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road.

He went on to register eight assists in the league, more than any other Wrexham player, despite suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty in November.

The 55-cap Burkina Faso international returned to action at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations before again becoming a regular for Wrexham during the second half of the campaign.

Kabore originally joined Manchester City from Belgian side Mechelen in 2020 but leaves without having made a senior appearance for the Premier League club.

He spent his time on City’s books on loan at Mechelen, Troyes, Marseille, Luton Town, Benfica and Werder Bremen before moving to north Wales.

Parkinson said: “We’re delighted to welcome Issa back to the football club.

“He had a successful loan spell with us last year, and we’re looking forward to working with him again and watching him really develop as a player this coming season.”

Deadline

Kabore becomes Wrexham’s fourth summer signing, following goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, midfielder Ben Whiteman and right wing-back Danny Imray.

The club could make further additions before the September 1 transfer deadline, with Angers left-back Jacques Ekomie reportedly close to joining.

The 23-year-old Gabon international made 32 Ligue 1 appearances last season and would provide Parkinson with another option on the left, where Liberato Cacace has struggled with injuries.

Wrexham return to Championship action against Birmingham City at the Stōk Cae Ras on Friday night.

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