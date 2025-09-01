Wrexham sign Coventry midfielder Ben Sheaf

Wrexham have signed midfielder Ben Sheaf on a three-year deal for a fee understood to be in the region of £6.5m.

The 27-year-old arrives from Coventry, the club he joined in 2020 on an initial loan before signing permanently and went on to feature 176 times for the Sky Blues.

Sheaf had been appointed Coventry captain ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Arsenal

He departs the Sky Blues having made 144 appearances, scoring nine goals, having initially joined on loan from Arsenal for the 2020/21 season with the move made permanent the following campaign.

During his time with the Sky Blues, he helped the club reach the Championship play-off final and FA Cup semi-final.

Sheaf’s only appearance of the new season came as a substitute on the opening day of the campaign.

However, he picked up an injury and had to be replaced after just seven minutes.

Speaking about his move, Sheaf told Wrexham’s website: “The trajectory the club is on, I’m excited to be on board with that. From speaking to the manager, and from the ambition of the owners, it’s clear it’s only going one way. I’m looking forward to contributing.”