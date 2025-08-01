Wrexham sign England defender Conor Coady from Leicester

Wrexham have signed defender Conor Coady from Leicester for an undisclosed fee, pending international clearance.

Coady, capped 10 times by England, has agreed a two-year deal with the option of a further year and is the newly promoted Championship club’s seventh summer signing.

The 32-year-old told the club’s official website: “I’m over the moon. It’s a special day, I’ll be honest.

“We’ve all seen what the club has done over the past few years and for me to join is really special and I can’t wait to meet the boys and get started.”

Liverpool’s academy

Coady, who progressed through Liverpool’s academy, has won promotion to the Premier League with former clubs Wolves and Leicester.

He made 43 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions after joining in 2023 from Wolves, where he made 317 appearances in total during an eight-year stay at Molineux.

The central defender made two senior appearances for hometown club Liverpool and moved on to Huddersfield in 2014. He has also had loan spells at Sheffield United and Everton.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson added: “We’re delighted to welcome Conor to the club. He’s a player who has experience in the Premier League and Championship and will be a great addition to the squad.”

The Red Dragons are bidding for a fourth successive promotion under the joint-ownership of Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, who led them back to the English Football League in 2023.

