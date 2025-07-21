Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wrexham sign former Bolton captain George Thomason

21 Jul 2025 1 minute read
George Thomason (centre left) in action for Bolton against Wycombe Wanderers’s Wycombe. Photo Steven Paston/PA Wire

Wrexham have completed the signing of former Bolton captain George Thomason on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old Thomason made 169 appearances for the Trotters after signing from non-league Longridge Town in 2020.

‘Buzzing’

Thomason told Wrexham’s official website: “I’m buzzing to be here, and I can’t wait to be a part of the journey that the club has been on.

“It’s a really exciting time to be a part of the football club and it’s going to be a really exciting season.”

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson added: “We’re delighted to welcome George to the club. We’re looking forward to getting him in training with the lads later this week, and fully integrating him into the group.”

