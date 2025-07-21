Wrexham sign former Bolton captain George Thomason
Wrexham have completed the signing of former Bolton captain George Thomason on a three-year deal.
The 24-year-old Thomason made 169 appearances for the Trotters after signing from non-league Longridge Town in 2020.
‘Buzzing’
Thomason told Wrexham’s official website: “I’m buzzing to be here, and I can’t wait to be a part of the journey that the club has been on.
“It’s a really exciting time to be a part of the football club and it’s going to be a really exciting season.”
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson added: “We’re delighted to welcome George to the club. We’re looking forward to getting him in training with the lads later this week, and fully integrating him into the group.”
