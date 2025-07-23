Wrexham sign former Sheffield Wednesday striker Josh Windass

Wrexham have signed striker Josh Windass on a free transfer.

Windass said last week he was leaving Sheffield Wednesday by mutual agreement, with the Owls having failed to pay wages on time for May and June.

“I’m looking forward to getting going,” Windass told the Wrexham website.

“I’ve spoken to the manager, who has showed me his plans for the season and what he expects from the group, and I’ve really bought into that.

“First and foremost, I want to get into the team and earn the respect of my team-mates – I want to be professional, be someone to look up to and then get the team as high up the league as possible.”

Rangers

Windass played for Accrington, Rangers and Wigan before a five-year spell at Wednesday, where he scored 46 goals in 163 appearances.

The 31-year-old becomes Wrexham’s fifth summer signing ahead of their return to the second tier of English following a 43-year absence, with goalkeeper Danny Ward, left-back Liberato Cacace, midfielder George Thomason and striker Ryan Hardie having already made the move to North Wales.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: “I’m delighted to welcome Josh to the club.

“He’s a player with a lot of Championship experience and I’m looking forward to working with him over the coming seasons.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

