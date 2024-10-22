Wrexham sign major deal with tech giant

Wrexham AFC have announced Meta Quest as their official back-of-shirt sponsor, from today and continuing into the 2025/26 season, for both the men’s and women’s teams.

Meta Quest’s name and logo will be featured prominently across the back of the players’ kits during the Club’s home and away games.

The club announced the news as Wrexham AFC players walked into the STōK Cae Ras ahead of their match with Huddersfield Town with Meta Quest 3 headsets, which players will be able to use for everything from watching movies on a giant screen on the way to matches to virtual training.

You can see the team arrivals on Wrexham AFC and Meta Quest Social Channels. The arrival was followed by the team debuting the new kits at the start of this evening’s match.

“We’re so excited to welcome Meta Quest as our back-of-shirt sponsor,” said Wrexham AFC Co-Chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. “Meta Quest allows you to immerse yourself in new worlds and experiences and is all about connection—something that resonates with us at Wrexham AFC. Whether it’s our journey with this incredible club or the bond we share with our supporters, it’s about bringing people together. Plus, now we can finally live out our dreams of being on the pitch without pulling a hamstring.”

“As a company focused on building community in new and innovative ways, we’re inspired by how Wrexham AFC continues to do both—bringing fans closer to what they love,” added Shachar Scott, Vice President of Marketing at Meta Reality Labs.

“The Club has cultivated a passionate global fanbase not only through their impressive performances on the pitch but also through their authentic connection with audiences via Welcome to Wrexham. This season, as Wrexham AFC players take the field, we’re proud that fans everywhere will see Meta Quest displayed on their kits, uniting our shared commitment to connection and experience.”

“We are very proud to welcome Meta Quest as the Club’s new back-of-shirt partner,” said Wrexham AFC CEO Michael Williamson. “Their commitment to finding inventive and meaningful ways for people to connect and engage with their favourite content is one that aligns with the values of the Club. We always strive to give our community of fans everywhere a team that they not only feel personally connected to but inspired to collectively rally behind.”

The Meta Quest 3 family expanded recently with the launch of Meta Quest 3S, a headset with the same mixed reality (MR) capabilities and fast performance as Meta Quest 3.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

