Wrexham sign Sheffield United midfielder Callum O’Hare

Nation.Cymru staff

Wrexham have strengthened their squad with the signing of midfielder Callum O’Hare from Championship rivals Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old has signed a three-year contract, with the option of a further year, and becomes manager Phil Parkinson’s seventh signing of the summer.

O’Hare made 45 league appearances and scored eight goals for Sheffield United last season and arrives at Wrexham with his sights firmly set on another promotion challenge.

He said: “The club’s so big and well known, and I just really wanted to come here. I’m so excited to get started.

“I want to help the club go in the right direction and hopefully get what everyone wants – promotion to the Premier League.”

His arrival follows the signing of experienced defender Joe Worrall from Burnley, also for an undisclosed fee.

Worrall has agreed a two-year deal after a difficult spell at Turf Moor, where his opportunities were limited following his move from Nottingham Forest in 2024.

The defender said: “I’m really pleased to be here. I’m super excited to get my teeth into working with good players, the manager and the ownership.

“I’m here to win football matches and achieve something special.”

O’Hare began his career with Aston Villa at the age of seven and progressed through the club’s academy before making his senior debut in a League Cup victory over Colchester United in 2017.

After loan spells with Carlisle United and Coventry City, he joined Coventry permanently in 2020 before moving to Sheffield United four years later.

He played a prominent role in the Blades’ 2025 Championship play-off campaign, scoring in both legs of their semi-final victory over Bristol City.

His move to Wrexham remains subject to international clearance and registration.

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