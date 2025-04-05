Wrexham strengthen grip on second place after overcoming 10-man Burton

Wrexham moved six points clear of third-placed Wycombe in the League One promotion race after second-half goals from Steven Fletcher, Sam Smith and Jack Marriott helped them see off 10-man Burton 3-0.

Relegation-battling Burton were dealt a major blow just past the 10-minute mark when Charlie Webster was shown a red card following a late challenge on George Dobson.

And although it took Wrexham until the 71st minute to finally make the breakthrough, Fletcher’s penalty was quickly added to by Smith before Marriott wrapped things up late on.

With Wycombe losing 1-0 at Reading, Wrexham’s victory saw them strengthen their grip on second spot, although Wanderers boast a game in hand still.

Burton stood firm following Webster’s early red and managed to keep Wrexham at bay during the first half, with goalkeeper Max Crocombe keeping out a close-range effort from Smith just before the beak.

However, Burton’s defence was finally breached with 19 minutes to go after Wrexham were awarded a penalty when Crocombe rushed from his goal and took Smith out. Fletcher, who replaced the injured Jay Rodriguez in the first half, stepped up to the spot and sent Crocombe the wrong way.

It was 2-0 just three minutes later when Smith, having beaten the offside trap to latch onto a through-ball, coolly slotted past Crocombe and into the far corner of the net.

Fletcher went close to netting his second of the match with just over 10 minutes remaining when he tried his luck from just inside the opposition half, but his audacious effort whistled over the bar.

Wrexham would be celebrating a third goal before the end however, with substitute Marriott racing onto a long ball over the top before clinically finishing past Crocombe.

