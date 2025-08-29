Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer joins Swindon Town

Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer has moved to Swindon Town on a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old scored 44 goals in 150 appearances for Wrexham and was part of the squad that won three promotions on the spin as the club rocketed from the National League to the Championship.

Palmer joins the Wiltshire outfit after striker Harry Smith was ruled out for the rest of the season having ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the defeat against Barnet on 19 August.

‘Excited’

“I’m really excited to sign for a club of Swindon’s stature,” Palmer said.

“The ambition here is clear, and I want to play my part in helping the team push up the table and compete for promotion.”

Robin’s boss Ian Holloway said: “You have not got to be a genius to work out that we have lost our talisman in Harry Smith. Who else in our league would have wanted him? Everybody with how well he played last year.

“I was watching everything that happened at Wrexham closely, and he was a big part of that. His mentality is amazing.

“When you talk about his style, he scores goals, he is tall, but he has a lot more than that, like Harry had.

“I think that it is a statement of intent, and what we need to do is nurture what he has been through.”

Palmer has made more than 500 appearances in the EFL, enjoying the best spell of his career with Crawley Town when he scored double-figure goals in consecutive seasons from 2018-2020.

